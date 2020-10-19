Comparing Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) & Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cheniere Energy and Northwest Natural, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Natural 1 3 3 0 2.29

Northwest Natural has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Northwest Natural’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.30 $648.00 million ($0.57) -87.79 Northwest Natural $746.37 million 1.90 $61.74 million $2.19 21.15

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Natural, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15% Northwest Natural 7.93% 7.21% 1.76%

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Cheniere Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers in approximately 140 communities through 760,000 meters. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.