$0.69 EPS Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.65. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AMERISAFE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of AMSF opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 92.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,591,000 after buying an additional 170,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

