Analysts Expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.19. Monro posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,961,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 4,081.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,840 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,907,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monro by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,711,000 after buying an additional 92,215 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

