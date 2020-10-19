Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Announce $2.82 EPS

Brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $2.88. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.56 to $14.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $293.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

