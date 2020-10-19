Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.36). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.