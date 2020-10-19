Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VTGN stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Aegis started coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

