Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

