Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.87 on Monday. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

