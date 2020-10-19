Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Expands By 19.5%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $28.39 on Monday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.