Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Update

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.48 million, a P/E ratio of -37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.