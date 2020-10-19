Short Interest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Declines By 15.7%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 765,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $216.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,122 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,983,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,470,000 after purchasing an additional 456,815 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,926,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,910,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WLTW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

