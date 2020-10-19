Brokerages Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.28.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,672,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

