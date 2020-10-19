Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rises By 22.8%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -198.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

