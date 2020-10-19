111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 55,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $6.80 on Monday. 111 has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $229.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 111 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut 111 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

