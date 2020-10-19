Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.57). Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 378%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $7.86 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Cinemark by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

