Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 377.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XELA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.13. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $307.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

