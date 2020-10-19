Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Berenberg Bank

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Macquarie downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.28.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.66.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

