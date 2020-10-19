Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WGO. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti raised Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of WGO opened at $55.16 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,315,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

