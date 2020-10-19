Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by HSBC from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tapestry by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tapestry by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

