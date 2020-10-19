Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.77.

FSLY stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $1,947,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,647.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Caribbean Group PT Raised to $60.00 at Berenberg Bank
Royal Caribbean Group PT Raised to $60.00 at Berenberg Bank
Winnebago Industries Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup
Winnebago Industries Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup
Tapestry Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HSBC
Tapestry Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HSBC
Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fastly to Hold
Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fastly to Hold
Robert W. Baird Downgrades Fastly to Neutral
Robert W. Baird Downgrades Fastly to Neutral
Visteon Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim
Visteon Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report