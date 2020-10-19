Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.77.

FSLY stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $1,947,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,647.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

