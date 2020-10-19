Robert W. Baird Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $84.67 on Thursday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $311,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,656,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

