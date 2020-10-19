Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Shares of VC opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Visteon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

