Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Brinker International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.77.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,130,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $84,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brinker International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 461.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $205,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.