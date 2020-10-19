Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LMND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

About Lemonade

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc

