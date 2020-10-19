Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Evergy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Evergy by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 54,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

