Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.50.

LEA stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.66. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Lear by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lear by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 12.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lear by 68.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Lear by 37.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

