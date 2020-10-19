Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.81.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

