Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.36.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 72.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 18.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

