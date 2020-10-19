Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $102.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

PGR stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,636 shares of company stock worth $7,676,776. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Progressive by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Progressive by 45.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

