OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

OGE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

