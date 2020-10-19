US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.24. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $114,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,805 shares of company stock worth $579,331. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 341,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 64.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

