US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.54.
Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.24. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34.
In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $114,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,805 shares of company stock worth $579,331. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 341,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 64.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
