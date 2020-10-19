Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alstom (ALO)

Alstom (EPA: ALO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/9/2020 – Alstom was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Alstom was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Alstom was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ALO opened at €41.43 ($48.74) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.82. Alstom SA has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

