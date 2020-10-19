Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alstom (ALO)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alstom (EPA: ALO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 10/9/2020 – Alstom was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/9/2020 – Alstom was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2020 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/30/2020 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/22/2020 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/16/2020 – Alstom was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 9/10/2020 – Alstom was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/2/2020 – Alstom was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/28/2020 – Alstom was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ALO opened at €41.43 ($48.74) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.82. Alstom SA has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Caribbean Group PT Raised to $60.00 at Berenberg Bank
Royal Caribbean Group PT Raised to $60.00 at Berenberg Bank
Winnebago Industries Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup
Winnebago Industries Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup
Tapestry Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HSBC
Tapestry Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HSBC
Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fastly to Hold
Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Fastly to Hold
Robert W. Baird Downgrades Fastly to Neutral
Robert W. Baird Downgrades Fastly to Neutral
Visteon Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim
Visteon Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report