KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KREF opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 517.56, a current ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

KREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $297,825.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

