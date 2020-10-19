Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.14–0.11 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.14)-($0.11) EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $127.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.28.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $353,902.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

