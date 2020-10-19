CIBC Raises Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to $288.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $230.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.29.

KXSCF stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.42.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

