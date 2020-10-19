Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cars.com Inc. Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:CARS)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – B.Riley Securit decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cars.com in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Krowl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B.Riley Securit currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cars.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley Securities upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $618.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The company had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 758,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 39.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 855,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 240,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

