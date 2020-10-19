Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.85. Halma has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

