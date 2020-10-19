Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

