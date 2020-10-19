DA Davidson Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of MS opened at $51.85 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.