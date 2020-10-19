First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

FR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,185,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 367,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,213,000 after acquiring an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,534 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

