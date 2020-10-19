Brokers Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

MS stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

