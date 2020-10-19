Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.60 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.60 ($6.59) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.01 ($5.90).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €4.32 ($5.08) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.07.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

