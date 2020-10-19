Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.49 ($7.63).

DBK stock opened at €7.87 ($9.25) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.47.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

