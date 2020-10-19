Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $46.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

