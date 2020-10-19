Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $24.49 on Monday. Acme United has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

