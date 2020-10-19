Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $23.82 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

