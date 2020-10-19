Trxade Group (MEDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Trxade Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

MEDS opened at $5.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. Trxade Group has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.67, a P/E/G ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDS. ValuEngine raised Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

