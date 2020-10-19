Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.