Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) & The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Critical Review

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) and The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Croda International pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Swatch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and The Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A The Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Croda International and The Swatch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 0 0 0 0 N/A The Swatch Group 2 7 2 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Croda International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Swatch Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Croda International and The Swatch Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $1.85 billion 4.83 $331.56 million $1.29 26.98 The Swatch Group $8.30 billion 4.27 $734.74 million N/A N/A

The Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International.

Summary

The Swatch Group beats Croda International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate project and property management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, GlashÃ¼tte Original, Jaquet Droz, LÃ©on Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union GlashÃ¼tte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Calvin Klein, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multi-brand watch and jewelry boutiques, and monobrand boutiques; and online stores. The Swatch Group AG is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

