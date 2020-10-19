Critical Contrast: Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Inuvo (OTCMKTS:INUV)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind -30.55% -76.99% -44.85% Inuvo -7.80% -48.34% -22.10%

This table compares Mastermind and Inuvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 2.57 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Inuvo $61.53 million 0.56 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.21

Mastermind has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mastermind and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inuvo has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Inuvo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Mastermind.

Risk and Volatility

Mastermind has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inuvo beats Mastermind on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

